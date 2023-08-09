Tech students on the Lubbock campus are able to attend any Tech sporting event as athletic fees are included in their tuition. All that is required for admission into these events is to meet at the designated area of the sporting venue where student admission takes place.
Where To Attend
Football: Jones AT&T Stadium- Gate 6 at Southeast corner of the stadium
Men’s and Women’s Basketball: United Supermarkets Arena- (designated student entrance area- Southeast entrance of the arena)
Women’s Volleyball: United Supermarkets Arena- (designated student entrance area- Southeast entrance of the arena)
Women’s Soccer: John Walker Soccer Complex
Men’s and Women’s Tennis: McLeod Tennis Center
Only football and basketball games require students to enter through specified areas.
When admitted into games, students will be escorted to designated student section seating. Many Tech students enjoy spectating from the student section, including Andres Solano, a psychology major from Lazbuddie.
“When I first started here (Texas Tech), my thing was just trying to make as many friends as I could,” Solano said. “Sitting in the student section gets you to know a lot of people.”
There are numerous transportation options available. The university provides a shuttle service that is of no cost to students and can go anywhere on or off campus by providing their Tech ID card.
Students, particularly those on campus, may just opt to walk to the events, as it saves the hassle of trying to exit parking lots postgame and the risk of parking in the wrong place and getting towed or receiving a fine.
Adam Vilchez, a cinematic arts and business major from Lima, Peru, offered his thoughts regarding the best way for first-year students to travel to games.
“If you’re going there, don’t carpool. It’s not worth it. Just walk, it’s not that hard,” Vilchez said.
At football games, students may swipe their Tech ID to enter the student section starting two hours prior to kickoff. Students attending games at the USA and other venues on campus may enter the student section starting 60 minutes prior to tipoff.
Students attending sports games should plan on showing up earlier than the official announced start time of the game. Certain sports, like football and basketball, may require a significantly earlier arrival time than other sports.
Adaryah Kidd, a mechanical engineering major from Dallas, subscribes to that thought process.
“If you’re going to football games … you need to be there early. Any of the Big 12 games that are really serious, good teams, be there early because if not, you’re not gonna have a good seat,” Kidd said. “Definitely in the student section at the football stadium, you wanna have a good seat.”
Food and other items from concessions may not be purchased with cash at Tech athletic events as the university has transitioned to cashless facilities (credit and debit cards as well as other forms of electronic payment are accepted).
Purses, backpacks and other baggage items are not permitted in the athletic facilities previously mentioned in compliance with the Clear Bag Policy.
