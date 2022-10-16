Texas Tech men’s tennis headed to Waco on Thursday, Oct. 13 to compete in the ITA Texas Regional Tournament. The Red Raiders previously went to Tulsa for the ITA All American Championships in their last outing.
Sophomore Piotr Pawlak won his match in the first round of qualifiers on Thursday against SMU’s Blaine Hovenie to get the Red Raiders started. However, Pawlak was defeated the following round by UTSA’s Miguel Alonso in consecutive sets.
Fellow sophomore Sebastian Abboud fell in the first round of qualifiers to Rice’s Wes Barrnett in consecutive sets, 7-5, 5-3.
Five Red Raiders competed in the main draw of the tournament. However, only junior Olle Wallin got past the second round. Wallin came into the event having won back-to-back pro titles in Tech's last two tournaments, according to Tech Athletics.
Wallin was able to advance to the round of 16 by defeating Incarnate Word’s Joao Sasso in the first round, then was able to take a victory against Baylor’s Marko Miladinovic in the second round with a three-set score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. The Swede’s win streak was cut short with a loss in the round of 16 against TCU’s Jacob Fearnley.
The Red Raiders went into the tournament with four doubles pairs, with two making it out of the first round.
Seniors Franco Ribero and Isaac Arevalo were defeated in the second round by the UTSA pair of Alan Magadan and Sebastain Rodriguez. After a bye in the first round, the pair of Wallin and senior Dimitrios Azoidis took a victory in the second round of the main draw of the tournament against Lamar’s Max Amling and Filippo Salsini in a close match, 8-7 (9).
Tech’s only remaining duo fell to Liam Krall and Antonio Muniz-Hildago with a score of 8-6 Saturday morning, ending the Red Raiders’ run in the tournament.
Up next for the Red Raiders will be a trip to Arkansas for the Fayetteville 15K beginning Monday, Oct. 31 and concluding Sunday, Nov. 6.
