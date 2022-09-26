After defeating the University of Texas 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Saturday, Texas Tech's football team earned 11 votes but did not place in the college football AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday morning.
The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday to take on the last-placed team in the poll: No. 25 Kansas State.
Tech has two wins over ranked opponents this season, first defeating No. 25 Houston 33-30 in a double-overtime contest on Sept. 10 before taking down No. 22 Texas in their most recent win. Neither program earned a vote in this week's poll.
Tech split those wins with a 27-14 loss to No. 16 North Carolina State on Sept. 17 in Tech's first away game of the season. N.C. State is now ranked No. 10.
Saturday's game marked the third time in the last 11 seasons the Red Raiders faced ranked opponents three weeks in a row and the first time since 2011 that Tech won two of three. Tech won one of three in 2019.
No. 9 Oklahoma State leads all Big 12 teams in the poll, followed by No. 16 Baylor and No. 18 Oklahoma. The Sooners fell 12 spots from last week's No. 6 ranking after a 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
The Kansas Jayhawks tallied 124 votes while Texas Christian University received one.
Tech can improve its case for a spot in the poll if it can secure another upset win over a ranked opponent on Saturday when they take on the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats.
