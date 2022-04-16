The Texas Tech track and field team wrapped up meets on both coasts this past weekend at the Mt. Sac Relays in California and the Tom Jones Memorial in Florida.
Senior Moad Zahafi continues to break records at the Tom Jones Memorial in the men’s 800-meter dash with a first-place finish time of 1:43.69, according to Tech Athletics. This is currently the number one time in the world, a school record and the No. 3 All-time NCAA mark.
Senior Gabe Oladipo threw for a new personal record in the men’s hammer throw with 63.21 meters, according to Tech Athletics. Oladipo is now Tech’s All-time leader in the event.
Sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma made history in the women’s 100-meter dash, according to Tech Athletics. With a first-place finish time of 11.05 seconds, Chukwuma is now Tech’s All-Time leader in the event.
With a time of 12.87 seconds in the women’s 100-meter hurdles, junior Demisha Roswell was the fourth Red Raider to break an All-Time record.
In the Mt. Sac Relays, freshman Brya Brewer leaps into the scene with a new personal record in the women’s triple jump, according to Tech Athletics. With a distance of 1.51-meters, Brewer now holds the sixth-best mark in the nation.
Senior Jalen Seals also made some noise at the Mt. Sac Relays with a first-place finish in the men’s long jump, according to Tech Athletics. With a mark of 7.85 meters, Seals now holds the seventh-best mark in the nation.
At the Tom Jones memorial, three Red Raiders finished in the top three for women’s shot put, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Kayli Johnson finished first with 17.08 meters, followed by junior Malin Smith who placed eighth (15.74) and sophomore Field Gatlin who finished eleventh (14.81).
In women’s discus, senior Seasons Usual ended her first-place streak with a second-place finish, according to Tech Athletics. However, she still led the pack with a best distance of 56.57 meters.
On the men’s side, senior Gabe Oladipo led the way with a fourth-place finish and a best distance of 57.33 meters, according to Tech Athletics.
In the Mt. Sac Relays, junior Kyra Young continued her personal record streak in the women’s 1500-meter race with a time of 4:43, according to Tech Athletics. This was the third meet in a row that Young set a new personal record.
At the Tom Jones Memorial, senior Chole Wall wrapped up her day with a second-place finish topping out at a height of 4.31 meters, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will head to Waco next weekend to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 22 and April 23.
