On Sept. 2, Texas Tech senior linebacker Bryce Ramirez will step back onto the field as not only a testament to perseverance, but also as a torchbearer of the No. 3, brandishing the coveted jersey and serving as an inspiration to those around him.
The No. 3 jersey is awarded to the player that best represents ‘The Brand’ of Texas Tech football. The tradition honors Luke Siegel, the late son of former Tech tennis coach Tim Siegel, standing for courage, determination and unity, characteristics that were embodied by Luke Siegel during his fight against a brain injury.
In his wake, Luke Siegel’s legacy remains, and was honored by Ramirez during his own battle to recovery.
Ramirez suffered a compound fracture of his lower left leg Sept.17, 2022, against North Carolina State in his first ever start for Tech.
Ramirez was announced as the recipient of the jersey by Tech’s head football coach Joey McGuire on May 30. After the team’s first fall camp practice in early August, McGuire elaborated on why he felt Ramirez deserved the honor of representing ‘The Brand.’
“One of the coolest stories that I’ve been part of,” McGuire said. “His work ethic and his leadership is probably as strong as anybody that I’ve ever been around.”
After one of the team’s practices, Ramirez opened up about the initial moment when he got hurt and his thought process while lying injured on the field.
“Off the rip, I knew it was broken. I felt the impact. I didn’t realize how bad it was but I knew it was broken,” Ramirez said. “I knew I wasn’t gonna get up and then I heard the NC (North Carolina) State sideline, they were like ‘Oh my God! Oh my God!’ When I took my helmet off to look, that’s why I started to freak out a little bit.”
For some, having a precious milestone (such as a first career start) in their life be stripped away and tainted in such a manner would be too much to overcome. For Ramirez, that would prove to not be the case.
Despite the gruesome nature of his injury, Ramirez said he was able to focus on more positive things, including the ongoing game.
“I tried to just remove myself from the situation and be as positive as I could,” Ramirez said. “Then McGuire came to talk to me, and I was just letting him know, go win the game. … I’ll be alright, don’t worry about me right now. Focus on winning this game and then you can worry about me later over this weekend, but not right now.”
For many athletes, the mental hurdle of coming back from an injury is more challenging to get over than the physical aspect. However, the Missouri City native said his recovery process was quite the opposite.
“Mentally, all you’re thinking is, ‘I want to be on the field.’ You’re not really thinking about what could go wrong,” Ramirez said. “So your physical is not going as fast as you would have liked your mental to go.”
On the road to recovery, Ramirez was able to maintain a positive mindset, saying that, in the end, the injury has served him well.
“After I got injured, my brain expanded with football knowledge. I’m able to play a lot faster than I was before the injury. So it’s honestly more of a blessing than a curse.”
Following months of extensive rehab, Ramirez was declared a “full-go” participant for fall camp August 3. He was cleared to participate at all practices, including the team’s first scrimmage August 12.
After the scrimmage, McGuire talked about what it was like seeing Ramirez back on the field.
“It’s so great to see him. That was the highlight for me, to see that guy out there. He has such a joy, he’s a great teammate,” McGuire said. “He really missed playing last year, so it was good to see him back out there.”
Ramirez and his triumphant comeback story have been a beacon of inspiration and motivation to teammates and coaches alike.
At Tech football’s media day, a constant theme that arose when fellow teammates would talk about Ramirez was how he has morphed himself into a leader. Senior linebacker Jesiah Pierre was one of many players to mention the impact Ramirez has had on the team.
“He’s grown up to being that older guy, and I’m really proud of what Bryce has brought upon himself,” Pierre said. “I can see it, the team can see it and I’m really excited about what he’s gonna do. He’s been fighting every single day and he’s been hungry to get back and be with his brothers.”
As for his outlook on the upcoming season, Ramirez highlighted what his return will mean for him on a personal level.
“It’s gonna be a lot of emotion, honestly, just knowing that I wasn’t able to be out there all last season,” Ramirez said. “I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to play again. … Sometimes I don’t even process that I’m out here practicing. So I know it’s gonna be a lot of emotion.”
Ramirez and his comeback story will come full circle when he plays his first game since the injury in Tech’s season opener 6:30 p.m. against Wyoming on Sept. 2. His first game back at Jones AT&T Stadium will be 6 p.m. Sept. 9 against Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.