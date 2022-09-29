It appeared the table was set for Texas Tech wide receiver Myles Price to breakout in his junior campaign: two seasons of experience behind him, a new offensive coordinator calling the shots and a vacant No. 1 receiver position left by current Miami Dolphins wideout Erik Ezukanma.
But when Tech’s 2022 season kicked off against Murray State on Sept. 3, Price walked off the field with just three receptions for 39 yards and was overshadowed by 100-yard performances from fellow starters Loic Fouonji and Jerand Bradley. Statistically, the performance was more on-brand with Price’s first two collegiate seasons than that of a go-to wide receiver.
Despite the unglamorous numbers, some saw Price’s impact in other ways. Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said he was impressed with Price’s effort as a blocker.
“The statsheet wasn’t crazy for him,” Kittley acknowledged at his weekly news conference. “If you go watch the film, go watch Myles Price and how he blocked for his teammates. Unbelievably physical on the perimeter this week … he’s a very unselfish guy and he’s gonna get plenty of opportunities as the season goes along.”
The following week, Price said his ability to do the “dirty work” is something he prides himself on.
“That’s part of my job. That’s what I have to do,” Price said, referring to blocking. “Especially being one of the smaller guys on the field, everybody kind of looks down on you when it comes to blocking so I like to show ‘Yeah, I might be small, but I have the most heart on the field’ … I'm gonna be just as powerful as any of those big guys. I can block just as good as anybody else.
As Kittley manifested, Price’s role in the passing game began to steadily increase in the following weeks. Against No. 25 Houston, Price hauled in five receptions, including a 54-yard touchdown grab from freshly-implemented starting quarterback Donovan Smith.
The long-awaited breakout performance didn’t come until two weeks after, when Price paced the Red Raiders with a career-high 13 receptions against No. 22 Texas after entering the afternoon with 12 through the first three games of the season. He also added 98 yards through the air, eclipsing 1,000 career receiving yards in the process, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders completed the upset, their first win over the Longhorns since 2008, with Price making a crucial fourth-down reception late in regulation.
After his career-outing, Tech head coach Joey McGuire said the always-vocal Price had even more confidence than usual in the days leading up to the game.
“He had a good week of practice, but last night his confidence and the way he was talking just made you feel like he was gonna have a good game,” McGuire said. “Proud of him … big day for him.”
Price agreed with the assessment, saying the week’s practices increased his confidence that he would make an impact on the game.
“All week, I was just giving even more than I gave the week before,” Price said. “I knew it was gonna be a good game for me, I just didn’t know how.”
McGuire went on to praise Price’s work ethic, going as far as calling the receiver “The Brand”. Price said his personality and motivation stems from his 5’10”, 180-pound frame.
“I’ve been playing football a really long time, I’ve always been the smallest on the field, if not the smallest, the second smallest on the field,” Price said. “Some guys might look at me like ‘yeah he’s a little one’, but I have more heart than anybody in the world, I feel like. If you put me up against a lion, I’m gonna try to take the lion’s head off. That’s just how I was brought up.”
