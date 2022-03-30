The Texas Tech men’s basketball team lost its Sweet 16 matchup against the Duke University Blue Devils 73-78 on March 24. During head coach Mark Adams’ first season as head coach, he received praise from several players who appreciated the impact Adams made.
Tech finished the season with the 17th best defensive rating in the nation and first in the Big 12, according to Warren Nolan Website.
After a win over the University of Texas on Feb. 19, Super-senior forward Bryson Williams said he transferred to Tech to be a better defender.
“Man coach Adams is a defensive guru,” Williams said after Tech’s second win over Texas. “I knew I had to be a better defender. That’s the main thing I knew. I had to be better on the defensive end and I put my trust in coach Adams to do that.”
After Tech’s first win of the season against the University of North Florida, senior Kevin Obanor expressed his gratitude for coach Adams and said the whole team was grateful he was their head coach.
“We all love coach Adams. He’s such a God-fearing man,” Obanor said. “He is so compassionate about the game, and I think all of us are eager to win for each other and especially him. There is a lot of emotion during the game, but just playing for a guy like coach Adams is such a blessing and we’re very grateful for that.”
Tech finished the season with a perfect 18-0 record at home, a conference record of 12-6 and an overall record of 27-10, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech started its perfect home record in conference play with an upset over No. 6 Kansas. Williams said after the game that he struggled with his individual game and Adams talked him through it.
“For him to talk with me about it like that, it’s very reassuring,” Williams said. “Me and coach Adams had multiple talks about that and what I’m capable of and I believe in him 100 percent, 110 percent actually so I just have to stay true to the work, come in aggressive and things will go.”
Super-senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva said Adams preached about defense all year.
“Coach Adams before the game really explained it well, the last two games, that feeling we get in that locker room celebrating with each other after we get a win,” Santos-Silva said. “He said to keep on getting that feeling. Keep on going for it.”
Tech secured a three-seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced past the first two rounds.
Following the loss to Duke in the Sweet 16, Adams’ opening statement in the post-game conference included him thanking the players he has coached all year.
“Y’all get a small taste of what I get to enjoy every day with these guys,” Adams said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, and this is a team that really just loves the game. They love each other, they laugh a lot and they’re so competitive when they need to be. I’m just so thankful to be in the position I’m in and to have these guys in my life. We love competing together and we love being in the same foxhole and going out and fighting together. Love these guys. So blessed that I’ve had the opportunity to coach them and wish I could coach them another game.”
After Tech’s season-ending loss to Duke, super-senior guards Adonis Arms and Davion Warren spoke about Adams— the person as well as the coach.
“In my opinion, we’ve got the best coach in college basketball to my right,” Arms said. “We followed his lead and listened to everything he had to say about fighting and hating to lose, and you get a full team like myself and Bryson and a bunch of veterans coming in and buying into that. All credit to coach Adams, I mean, my hat goes off to coach Adams to love him as a coach and a person at the same time. In my opinion, this is the greatest team I have ever been on.”
Before another question was asked, Williams followed up on Arms’ comment.
“Coach Adams, he’s the greatest coach in the country,” Williams said. “For him to pull a group of guys together who were all ‘The man’ at their previous institutions and get us to buy in and believe in the team and love playing defense. That’s special.”
