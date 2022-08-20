Former Texas Tech quarterback and current Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes ll has been announced as the newest selection into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, according to Tech Athletics.
Both enshrinements will take place on Oct. 28 in a ceremony hosted on the Texas Tech campus. Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt released a statement recognizing Mahomes' success and impact on the university.
"Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university," Hocutt said in the release. "We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”
Mahomes was unanimously voted into the program Ring of Honor, which was created in 2012. He will become the eighth Red Raider to receive the recognition, and the first since Michael Crabtree and Elmer Tarbox were selected in 2021.
Mahomes, a Whitehouse native, enjoyed a historic three-year career at Texas Tech from 2014-2016. He led the nation in total offense in 2015 and 2016 under head coach Kliff Kingsbury while tossing for over 5,000 yards as a junior in 2016, according to Tech Athletics.
Mahomes forwent his senior season and was selected with the 10th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, making him the seventh Red Raider to be drafted in the first round.
As the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes has been named NFL MVP (2018) while also leading Kansas City to its second Super Bowl victory in 2020. For his performance, Mahomes was named Super Bowl LlV MVP.
