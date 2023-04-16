No. 21 Texas Tech produced 22 runs across games one and two against Oklahoma, including eight with Saturday starter Braxton Douthit on the mound. The Red Raiders' offensive firepower was quieted against Braden Carmichael, who turned in a season-high eight innings in the Sooners' 12-2 victory Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Oklahoma.
Fresh off 5.2 shutout innings against Baylor last Saturday, Carmichael did his part in the Sooners' effort to salvage the series against the Red Raiders. The redshirt senior surrendered a season-high nine hits in the series finale, but made pitches when he needed to and limited Tech to 0-8 with runners in scoring position.
The right-hander was pulled after freshman centerfielder Gage Harrelson sent his 110th pitch of the afternoon to the left field corner for a one-out double in the to of the eighth inning. His ERA dipped to 2.65 after the performance, which earned him his second win of the year.
Harrelson eventually scored on Kevin Bazzell's RBI groundout, the second of two Red Raider runs; senior designated hitter Ty Coleman scored in the top of the first after Oklahoma catcher Mason Strong's throw to third sailed into left field.
Six of the nine Tech starters recorded hits on the day, paced by Harrelson's three and Bazzell's two. The performance nabbed Harrelson his team-high 21st multi-hit game and 10th three-hit game of the season.
Offensively, the Sooners were led by three multi-hit performances, including a 4-5 day from right-fielder Bryce Madron. Two of Madron's knocks were home runs, the second of which, a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth inning, put the run rule into effect and sealed the win for the Sooners.
On the bump for Tech was freshman right-hander Jacob Rogers, who pitched the longest start of his young career with four innings against the Sooners. Though he struck out a career-high six batters, a pair of home runs damaged his line and lefty reliever Derek Bridges allowed an inherited runner to score in the fifth to leave Rogers with a career-high four earned runs.
Four relievers followed Rogers, including senior right-hander Bo Blessie, who last saw action Feb. 28 against Air Force. A starter for his first two outings, Blessie left his start against the Falcons after 1/3 of an inning due to arm soreness.
Blessie struck out the first two Sooners he faced before surrendering a walk and a game-sealing two-run homer from Madron, his first two earned runs of the year.
The Red Raiders finish their road trip 3-2 and return home Tuesday, when they host Grand Canyon for a two-game set.
