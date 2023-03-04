Texas Tech men's basketball wrapped up its regular season with a 71-68 loss to Oklahoma State Saturday evening at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders' 13-point second-half comeback fell short and they head into Big 12 Tournament play as the conference's ninth seed.
"It's frustrating, we wanted to win this for a lot of reasons but mainly for Kevin Obanor. He's been a special person and a special player for this program the last two years, somewhat of a cornerstone for this team," Tech head coach Mark Adams said.
Obanor was recognized for Senior Night before tip-off and his teammates donned "Kevin Obanor" t-shirts during warmups.
Nice tribute video for the man of the hour: #TexasTech forward Kevin Obanor. pic.twitter.com/ZiTKlQ75ah— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) March 4, 2023
Tech trailed by as many as 13 points with under 12 minutes remaining, but a 14-2 run propelled the Red Raiders back within striking distance.
Junior guard D'Maurian Williams tied the game with a three-pointer with under four minutes remaining, and sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson gave the Red Raiders their first lead with a three-pointer at the 2:15 mark.
Aided by timely offensive rebounds, Oklahoma State scored 10 of the game's final 15 points, as the Cowboys improved to 8-10 in Big 12 play with a 71-68 victory. The loss marked Tech's eighth by two possessions or less in conference play.
"We've gotten knocked down many times in January and even February, (but) we're in close games," Adams said. "There's that consistency factor that we don't seem to embrace for 40 minutes, but we had some good moments."
Oklahoma State led for the entirety of the of the first half, as the closest the Red Raiders got was within two points. The Cowboys took advantage of a flurry of open looks early, making seven of their nine shots, including four of their first five from three-point range.
Their hot start from the floor, as well as Tech's 1-6 start from the field, gave the Cowboys a 15-3 advantage less than five minutes into the game. Oklahoma State's backcourt tandem of Bryce Thompson and Caleb Asberry scored the Cowboys' first 21 points of the game. The duo combined for 26 points at the half, with Thompson's 15 points leading the way.
Shooting balanced out for both teams, and the Red Raiders took advantage with a 10-0 run midway through the half. A slam dunk from super-senior Kevin Obanor cut the Tech's deficit to two, its lowest of the first half.
Five Red Raiders scored more than five points in the first 20 minutes, but Oklahoma State kept a slim margin the rest of the way and carried a 35-32 advantage into halftime.
The Cowboys pulled away early in the second half, leading by a game-high 13 points with 10:31 remaining. Tech had little answer for senior guard Caleb Asberry, who poured in a flurry of three-pointers early in the second half en route to a career-high 24 points.
The Red Raiders chipped way, as a three-pointer from sophomore guard Jaylon Tyson out of a timeout cut the Oklahoma State lead to five with 7:37 remaining. The Texas transfer gave Tech its first lead of the game five minutes later, nailing his third three-pointer of the game to make it a 63-62 lead.
Oklahoma State rattled off five straight points to quickly reclaim the lead, and despite Tech guard De'Vion Harmon's layup that cut the deficit to two with 32 seconds left, the Cowboys hung on for a crucial 71-68 road win.
Oklahoma State HC Mike Boynton on the Cowboys’ road win over #TexasTech: pic.twitter.com/H86LjQHBjr— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) March 5, 2023
The Red Raiders, along with West Virginia, will open the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Adams spoke on meeting the Mountaineers for a third time this season.
"We're going against a great coach in (head coach Bob) Huggins ... the'r team is playing very, very well," Adams said. "They went out did a great job getting some transfers in, got a lot of seniors on their team and they're playing very well and shooting the ball well."
