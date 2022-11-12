Following back-to-back conference losses to Baylor and TCU, Texas Tech targeted key weaknesses against Kansas in an effort to snap the growing losing streak.
Going against a Jayhawk team that ranked 113th in total defense and 81st in rushing yards allowed in the FBS, the Red Raiders relied on a strong run game that carved up the Big 12 foe for 260 yards and opened up multiple successful run-pass option (RPO) opportunities. But the ability to target the achilles heel of Kansas was only possible due to the efforts of a Tech offensive line who shined under the bright lights.
Tech started off its ground assault early against Kansas, scoring two rushing touchdowns in three drives, one a six yard quarterback sweep by Donavan Smith who walked in untouched, and the other a 36 yard breakoff run by SaRoderick Thompson who didn’t find contact until he reached the second level. On both plays, the offensive line pushed back the Jayhawk front and provided maneuverable running lanes.
Aside from the running game, the Red Raiders’ big men up front sustained a clean pocket for returning starting quarterback Tyler Shough. Out of Shough’s 33 pass attempts, he was sacked once and hit twice, as the offensive line kept the Oregon transfer’s jersey clean.
Shough, who started the game from start to finish for the first time since week three of last year against FIU, scored two touchdowns with one through the air and one on the ground. When asked, he attributed his clean performance to an effective run game and good play from the offensive line.
The Red Raiders would end the day with four rushing touchdowns, two in the first half and two in the second. They saw an efficient 5.8 yards per carry as well.
Kansas’s defense was forced to play on their heels due to the push up front from Tech, which allowed for a quick-hitting RPO attack to develop for the Red Raiders. Head coach Joey McGuire said that the offensive line played well against the different fronts and pressures Kansas brought.
“Probably one of their better games, you know, when you’re talking about rushing for 260 yards and really only gave up one sack,” McGuire said. “It’s good to get Monroe back, he had a really good week, and Jacoby Jackson played well. They’re gonna be the first ones to tell you we need to clean up some penalties, we had a holding penalty and we had a lineman downfield, but other than that I thought they played probably their best game.”
Following a strong performance, the offensive line will prep for a repeat performance against an Iowa State defense that Shough said is the best in the conference. With bowl eligibility within Tech’s grasp, winning the war in the trenches will be as important as ever
