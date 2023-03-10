Texas Tech softball kicked off the Texas Tech Invitational with a double-header against the Buffalo Bulls and Manhattan Jaspers. Tech saw early offensive explosions in both games, as the Red Raiders claimed 23 total runs over the two-game stretch
The Texas Tech Red Raiders softball team concluded day one of the Texas Tech Invitational at Rocky Johnson field, going 2-0 against the Buffalo Bulls (13-0) and Manhattan Jaspers. Tech saw offensive explosions in both games, totaling 23 runs and 28 hits between both games.
Tech shot out the gates in both matches, netting two separate five-run first innings. Head softball coach Craig Snyder said the early first-inning momentum was huge for the games.
“When you set the tone and you score early, you set the tone, and it allows us to really be aggressive offensively and do some things,” Snyder said. “It can take the wind out of some sails too on the other side so I was proud of how we started tonight.”
That offensive momentum carried throughout both matches as the Red Raiders cracked double-digit runs in both outings. Snyder said it was the first time he felt that the team had played two complete games.
“I mean you come out and get 28 hits in 10 innings of ball you’re gonna put up a lot of runs,” Snider said. “I was really proud of the ball club today.”
On the defensive end, Tech allowed two hits between both bouts (one against Buffalo and one against Manhattan). Neither team netted a single run against the Red Raiders.
Sophomore Sage Hoover and senior Kendall Fritz each pitched five innings, as Hoover led the way against Buffalo and Fritz handled Manhattan. Hoover procured 10 strikeouts while Fritz accumulated four strikeouts, as both pitched shutouts.
“I think we’re just excited to get to play at home again, I think both of us love getting the ball and we love setting the tone,” Fritz said. “I think both of us did our job and we knew our defense and we knew our hitters had our back so it was easy.”
Tech will now look ahead to another double-header tomorrow against Manhattan and New Mexico. The first game will begin at 3 p.m.
