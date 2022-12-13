Texas Tech men's basketball won its third straight game Tuesday night, defeating Eastern Washington 77-70 at United Supermarkets Arena. Super senior recorded his first double-double of the season (25 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the Red Raiders.
Tech was without starting big man and leading scorer Daniel Batcho for the first time this season, as the sophomore didn't suit up following an injury he sustained during the Red Raiders' Dec. 7 contest against Nicholls.
True freshman Robert Jennings started in Batcho's place and contributed three points and a rebound in 12 minutes of playing time.
The Eagles were neck-and-neck with the Red Raiders through the first 20 minutes despite committing 11 turnovers. Tech didn't do itself any favors in the half, shooting 2-17 from behind the three-point line en route to its second straight game with less than 30 first-half points.
Eastern Washington carried its momentum into the second half, possessing a slim lead as late as 12:13 left in the half. Redshirt sophomore Steele Venters led the way for the Eagles, scored 16 of his team-high 25 points in the final 20 minutes.
The two squads shot exactly 15-27 from the field in the second half, but free throws made the difference in the scoring column. Behind a 16-19 mark from the charity stripe, Red Raiders outscored the Eagles by 10 on free throws after shooting three in the entire first half.
Tech received a much-needed scoring punch from starters Kevin Obanor, De'Vion Harmon and Pop Isaacs, who accounted for 39 of the Red Raiders' 48 second-half points. Obanor finished with a season-high 25 points against the Eagles to go along with 10 rebounds, his first double-double of the season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders stretched their lead to a game-high seven points with over eight minutes to play, and maintained to a slim margin the rest of the way en route to their third straight win.
Up next for Mark Adams and Co. is a trip to Houston for a date with Jackson State on Dec. 17 as part of the HBCU Roundball Classic.
