Texas Tech men’s basketball ended its non-conference slate with a 110-71 win over South Carolina State Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. All five starting Red Raiders scored in double figures en route to their third straight 100-point performance.
Historically, the last time a Tech team had recorded 100 or more points in three straight games came during the 1965-66 season, according to Tech Athletics.
Super senior forward Kevin Obanor gave the Red Raiders plenty of breathing room early with a first-half explosion. Obanor entered the night having scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, and erupted for 17 in the first 20 minutes alone.
The super senior was responsible for five of Tech’s 9 first-half three pointers; his previous season-high for made three pointers in a game was three, which he achieved Dec. 17 against Jackson State, according to Tech Athletics.
Obanor clocked out with a team-high 24 points and nine rebounds against the Bulldogs.
The performance propelled Tech to a 23-point first-half lead, which ballooned to a game-high 42 late in the second half. The Bulldogs were simply overwhelmed by Tech’s size, as the Red Raiders outscored them 48-36 in the paint and won the rebound battle 46-29.
Tech’s 17-rebound advantage is its second highest this season, trailing only the 18-board advantage the Red Raiders secured against Georgetown Nov. 30, according to Tech Athletics.
Every Red Raiders that logged minutes scored against the Bulldogs, including walk-on freshman Cory Williams, who recorded his first two points of the season on a layup with 29 seconds left to lift Tech to its second-highest point total of the season.
The Red Raiders are winners of their last six games heading into Big 12 play, though they are slated for a tough conference opener against No. 18 TCU in Fort Worth on New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.