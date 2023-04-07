No. 22 Texas Tech averaged over 11 runs per home game entering Friday evening's series opener against North Dakota State. Behind a stellar six-inning start from Cade Feeney and three one-hit innings from right-handed reliever Skylar Riedinger, the Red Raiders were quieted as they dropped game one to the Bison, 8-1, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
Feeney entered the contest with a 2-3 record and a 5.91 ERA, but the junior was coming off two strong outings against Hawai'i and South Dakota State, in which he surrendered zero and one earned run, respectively.
He continued to trend upwards against the Red Raiders, where he tossed six innings of one-run ball to go along with five strikeouts. His lone blemish came in the second inning, when Tech second baseman Austin Green pulled a solo home run over the right field fence.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said Feeney was "as advertised" after his eighth start of the season, which dropped his ERA to 5.27
"He's been very good through the year. No big surprise that he went out and went six innings today," Tadlock said. "Just trying to keep it where it's a game and get to the bullpen and we didn't necessarily do that."
Riedinger took the baton from Feeney with the Bison holding a four-run lead and effectively shut down the Red Raiders for the final three innings, allowing one hit while walking three. He picked up his third save of the year with the performance.
Tech's lineup was held to four hits against the right-handed duo, which matches a season low. Sophomore right fielder Owen Washburn was responsible for two of those hits, as six of the nine starters went hitless.
Green's second-inning homer gave the Red Raiders an early lead, but the Bison tagged starter Brendan Girton for two runs in the third en route to eight unanswered scores.
Girton left the game in the fifth with a 3-1 deficit, but freshman left-hander Taber Fast allowed an inherited runner to score shortly after to leave Girton with a line of four runs (three earned) off four hits, while walking three and striking out two.
The junior saw his ERA tick up .17 to 5.00 after the start.
A flurry of arms relieved Girton, and the trio of Fast, Ethan Coombes and Derek Bridges held the Bison off the scoreboard for the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
It unraveled for Tech in the ninth inning, as the Bison struck for four runs off relievers Andrew Devine and Garrett Crowley to effectively put the game away.
The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 20-10 on the season and 19-4 at home. They'll look to bounce back with a Saturday doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
