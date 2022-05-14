The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team clinched its series against No. 3 Oklahoma State with a 8-2 game two win at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. A seven-run fifth inning broke the game open for the Red Raiders as they tied the Cowboys for second place in the Big 12 standings.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell entered the day with the lowest ERA in the conference at 2.07, and efficiently pitched three scoreless innings to start the contest.
By the time he was relived by senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark to start the eighth, Birdsell had accumulated a line of two earned runs on three hits while striking out five in seven innings of work. His two blemishes came on a fourth inning solo home run from designated hitter Griffin Doersching and a balk that scored left fielder Jake Thompson in the sixth.
The Red Raiders struck first with an RBI double from junior catcher Cole Stilwell in the top of the third, his fifth RBI of the weekend. After Doersching tied it up the following inning with his solo home run, freshman first baseman Hudson White reclaimed the lead in the fifth with a solo home run of his own, his sixth long ball of the year, according to Tech Athletics.
The home run would end up being the first of of seven runs the Red Raiders would score in the inning, including a two-out, opposite field grand slam off the bat of freshman right fielder Owen Washburn to make it an 8-1 ballgame.
Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson capped off the scoring with a ninth-inning solo home run, his 12th of the year. The home run tied sophomore second baseman Jace Jung for first on the team and marked Wilson's 60th RBI of the year, which leads the team, according to Tech Athletics.
The only other OSU run came against Tech senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark, who surrendered an RBI single to Doersching in the eighth.
Tech will go for its second Big 12 sweep of the year tomorrow at 1 p.m. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton is the projected starter.
