The No. 33 Texas Tech women’s tennis was shut out by No. 9 Texas, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at McLeod Tennis Center. The Red Raiders dropped to 1-1 in conference play and ended their seven-game win streak with the loss.
Heading into the start of the doubles play, Texas topped Tech to take the lead. Texas’ Taisiya Pachkaleva and Nicole Rivkin clinched the doubles point, defeating Tech’s fifth-year senior Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea, 7-6 (7-2).
With Texas in the lead, 1-0, Tech was unable to bounce back in singles play.
Texas’ No. 76 Nicole Khirin took down Peet at court one, 6-2, 6-3. At court four, Longhorn Taisiya Pachkaleva defeated sophomore Red Raider Yekaterina Dmitrichenko. Texas sealed the win after Tech freshman Andreea Lila fell to Nicole Rivkin, 6-3, 6-1.
Tech will be back home for one last time Friday against TCU before hitting the road for the final two regular season games.
