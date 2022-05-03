The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team won its first midweek game in nearly five weeks with a 16-12 victory over Abilene Christian University at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene. The Red Raiders propelled themselves ahead for the rest of the night with a nine-run sixth inning.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina made his seventh start of the season after surrendering one run in last three bullpen appearances, or 8.2 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics. He lasted four innings against the Wildcats while surrendering three runs and striking out six.
ACU catcher Tanner Tweedt drilled the first of his three hits on the day for an RBI double to get the scoring started in the third inning. The Wildcats scored two more runs the following inning on a pair of RBI doubles from second baseman Brett Hammit and designated hitter Mitchell DIckson to make it a 3-0 lead.
The Red Raiders were able to withstand the seven runs the Wildcats would score over the next four innings with 11 of their own. Sophomore center fielder Dillon Carter cut the deficit to one with a two-run home run in the fifth before Tech broke the game open with a nine-run sixth inning.
For Carter, the home run marked No. 3 on the year, according to Tech Athletics. He also notched his second straight multi-hit game in the win.
After entering the inning down 6-2, the Tech offense exploded for nine runs on five hits. The big blow came off the bat of senior third baseman Parker Kelly, who sent a two-out pitch over the center field wall for a three-run home run that made it a 11-6 Tech lead.
Junior first baseman Cole Stilwell added a two-run home run the following inning, though ACU worked it back to a three-run game with a pair of two-out RBIs off sophomore right-handed pitcher Shay Hartis in the bottom half.
ACU had another opportunity with the bases loaded in the eighth, but freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish induced a sacrifice fly and groundout to keep the result to a single run. The Wildcats ultimately finished 8-24 with runners in scoring position to the Red Raiders’ 7-16.
Four different Red Raiders posted multi-hit nights at the plate, led by Kelly’s four. Half of Kelly’s hits were doubles, tying sophomore second baseman Jace Jung for most on the team with 17, according to Tech Athletics.
The 16-12 final gave Tech its first midweek win since March 30 against Stephen F. Austin, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders will have the next ten days off before they play No. 3 Oklahoma State on May 13 in Stillwater, Okla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.