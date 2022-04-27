The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team dropped its second straight home game with a 8-5 loss to Abilene Christian at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders were struck out 12 times in the loss, including seven against ACU relieved Max Huffling.
For the second straight game, Tech’s starting pitcher failed to last more than an inning. This time it was sophomore left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt, who tossed a scoreless first inning, before being tagged for seven runs in the second before recording a single out. ACU center fielder Grayson Tatrow broke the game open with an inside the park grand slam off sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges to make it a 7-2 Wildcat lead.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Andrew Devine lasted the longest of the six pitchers that Tech threw out, pitching two scoreless frames before being pulled in favor of sophomore right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel with one out and two on in the sixth.
The Red Raiders got on the board with a pair of sacrifice RBIs in the first. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung scored senior left fielder Easton Murrell on a sacrifice fly and junior designated hitter Ty Coleman made it a 2-0 game with an RBI groundout that scored junior first baseman Cole Stilwell.
For Jung, the run scored was his 45th of the season, according to Tech Athletics. He came into the night with the sixth most runs scored this season, according to NCAA statistics.
Though Tech scored a run in the third, fourth and fifth inning to cut it to a two-run game, the offense missed many opportunities to cash in, including two separate innings where it left the bases loaded without a run crossing the plate. The Red Raiders ultimately finished 1-10 with runners in scoring position, the one hit coming on a single off the bat of freshman center fielder Sam Hunt, which failed to score a run. The Wildcats batted 3-11 in such situations.
Down 8-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Tech was shut down for the next three innings by ACU reliever Max Huffling. Huffling threw three perfect innings while striking out seven of the nine batters he faced to record his first save of the year, according to ACU Sports.
The loss marked the first time all season that Tech has lost consecutive games at home, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders have lost seven of their last nine games as they head to Waco on Friday, April 29 for a weekend series against Baylor. Tech currently sits at No. 4 in the Big 12 standings, while the Bears are No. 7 after a 4-11 start to conference play.
