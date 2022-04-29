The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team opened its series against Baylor with a 7-1 win at Baylor Ballpark in Waco. The win snapped a two-game losing streak that started with a series finale loss to West Virginia on April 24.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris took the mound for the first time since tossing a nine-inning complete game last Friday against the Mountaineers. He continued this stretch of longevity, which includes five straight starts with six or more innings pitched, against the Bears with eight innings of one-run ball. His lone blemish came on an RBI triple off the bat of Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda in the bottom of the third inning.
The performance dropped Morris’ ERA to 3.44, which ranks second on the team to fellow starter Brandon Birdsell, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders got ahead early with a two-out, RBI single from junior Ty Coleman in the top of the first inning before tagging Baylor starter Jake Jackson for four more in the third.
Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson extended the frame with a two-out, RBI double to the right field wall, before freshman right fielder Owen Washburn broke the game open with a three-run home run to deep left field. The long ball was Washburn’s sixth of the year, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman catcher Hudson White doubled home Wilson in the sixth and sophomore second baseman Jace Jung added an RBI single in the ninth to make it a 7-1 final, with six of the seven Tech runs coming with two outs.
Junior first baseman Cole Stilwell and Wilson both posted multi-hit days at the plate, with Wilson leading the squad with three. Jung also added three walks to bring his nation-leading total to 50, according to NCAA statistics.
The Red Raiders go for the series win tomorrow at 3 p.m. with reigning Big 12 Pitcher of the Week and conference ERA leader Brandon Birdsell on the bump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.