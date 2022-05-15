The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team completed its sweep of No. 3 Oklahoma State, taking the finale 6-1 at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. Tech withstood a late Cowboys surge to secure its second conference sweep of the season.
Tech entered the day 1-5 in Big 12 series finales, including a string of three straight dating back to April 16 at TCU, according to Tech Athletics.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton took the mound looking to change that trend and held the Cowboys to one run in his longest outing since March 22 against California Baptist, according to Tech Athletics.
Though Hampton walked a season high five batters in his start, he struck out a season-high nine in the process. His day after five innings, improving the sophomore to 4-3 on the season.
The Tech offense tagged OSU starter Trevor Martin for a run in each of the first two innings. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung got the scoring started with a two-out solo home run in the top of the first, his 13th home run of the year. Freshman catcher Hudson White added a second run the following inning with an RBI double that scored fellow freshman Owen Washburn.
OSU left fielder Jake Thompson got the Cowboys on the board with an opposite field RBI double in the third, though they would be limited to one run until the seventh inning.
Washburn scored two more for Tech on a bases-loaded single in the fifth, his sixth and seventh RBIs of the series. The freshman right fielder finished his weekend against the Cowboys 6-15 at the plate, raising his batting average to .305, according to Tech Athletics.
Leading 6-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, Tech saw its lead shrunk to two over the next two innings. After third baseman Nolan McLean scored Thompson on an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh, OSU loaded the bases with no outs the following inning, drawing redshirt-sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Becker from the Tech bullpen to attempt limit the damage.
The Cowboys managed to score two runs off Becker on an RBI bloop single from right fielder Zach Ehrhard and an RBI fielder's choice from Thompson before he struck out the next two batters to end the inning
OSU loaded the bases again with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Becker struck out Ehrhard to complete the sweep and earn his first save of the season.
With the sweep, Tech claimed sole possession of second place in the conference after entering the day sharing an identical record with the Cowboys. A sweep next week at home against Oklahoma would secure the Big 12 regular season title for the Red Raiders. Game one is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.