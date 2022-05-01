The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team continued its Sunday afternoon struggles with an 11-7 loss to Baylor at Baylor Ballpark in Waco. The Bears exploded for 11 runs on 13 hits after posting a combined two runs on 11 hits in the first two games.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish got his first start of his collegiate career in the series finale. He entered the game as Tech’s usual closer with a team-high six saves on the year, according to Tech Athletics.
For the third straight Sunday, Tech’s starter lasted less than two innings. The Bears tagged Parish for three two-out RBIs in the bottom of the first, including an RBI double from first baseman Kyle Nevin.
Nevin struck again off Parish the following inning with a base-clearing double to the gap in right-center. Nevin finished 5-5 with three doubles and four RBIs to lead the Baylor effort.
Four Tech pitchers took the mound in game three, with sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton giving the Red Raiders the most length. He threw the last 4.2 innings for Tech, striking out seven while surrendering his only run in the bottom of the fourth.
The first four Tech runs came via the home run. Junior first baseman Cole Stilwell and sophomore second baseman Jace Jung each launched solo homers while junior designated hitter Ty Coleman added a two-run blast in the fifth inning to cut the Baylor lead to seven.
Stilwell recorded his second RBI of the day the following inning as he finished his series against the Bears 5-14 with four RBIs.
In a game where a combined 22 runners were left on base, Baylor finished 8-21 with men on base while Tech batted 4-14 in such situations, including 2-9 with runners in scoring position.
The loss dropped the Red Raiders to 1-4 in Big 12 series finales, where they have surrendered a combined 63 runs.
Up next is a rematch against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on May 3, who upset the No. 9 Red Raiders 8-5 in Lubbock last week.
