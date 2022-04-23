After inclement weather pushed the series opener to Saturday, the No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team swept its doubleheader against West Virginia at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Junior right-handed pitchers Andrew Morris and Brandon Birdsell threw back-to-back complete games, with Birdsell’s start ending after eight innings.
The Red Raiders got on the board quickly in game one after senior left fielder Easton Murrell sent the second pitch of the game over the left field fence, his sixth leadoff home run of the season, according to Tech Athletics. He would finish the doubleheader having reached base in eight of his nine trips to the plate.
Morris ran into trouble in the early innings with the Mountaineers ultimately taking the lead with a four-run third inning. He bounced back to throw six shutout innings, however, en route to Tech’s first complete game of the season.
“(Pitching coach Matt) Gardner and I talked about in the dugout, to just flush it and go back out there,” Morris said, who threw 104 pitches in game one. “It’s frustrating, but at the same time, I just tried to let it go. That’s probably the hardest thing in baseball, to just let things go like that.”
The Red Raider offense immediately backed up Morris, plating five runs in the bottom half. Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson delivered a three-run home run with two outs in the frame to tie the game at five and freshman catcher Hudson White took the lead with an RBI infield single.
Junior designated hitter Ty Coleman added an insurance run in the fifth with an RBI single, which proved to be all the Red Raiders needed, as they took the series opener 7-5.
Birdsell took the bump about an hour later for game two, and proceeded to retire eight of the first nine batters he faced. He didn’t allow a run until the eighth inning, when West Virginia pinch hitter Evan Smith plated two runs with a double that reached the left field wall. Birdsell finished the contest with nine strikeouts, increasing his team-high season total to 82, according to Tech Athletics.
Offensively, the Red Raiders recorded eight extra-base hits, including six doubles. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly and junior catcher Cole Stilwell led the effort with two doubles apiece. Wilson drilled his second home run of the day in the second inning of game two, this one a two-run blast that cleared the photographer's stand in left-center.
Seven different Red Raiders posted multi-RBI performances in the nightcap, led by Stilwell’s three.
The game ended in a run rule in the eighth, securing the complete game for Birdsell. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said that both pitchers’ success stemmed from their experience on the mound.
“Both of them went out and attacked the strike zone, which is what it takes,” Tadlock said. “That’s not very often you run a guy out like Andrew, and you get to follow up with ‘Oh here comes 97 (miles per hour)’.”
The wins improved Tech to 9-5 in Big 12 play and 29-13 overall. They also increased their home win streak to seven games and sit at 20-1 on Dan Law Field this season. The series finale is set for 1 p.m. with sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton as the projected starter.
