The No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team clinched its series against Baylor with an 11-1 win in game two at Baylor Ballpark in Waco. The win came after the Red Raiders took the opener in similar fashion, winning 7-1.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell entered the game as the Big 12 leader in ERA, and proceeded to give the Red Raiders seven innings of one-run baseball, matching fellow starter Andrew Morris’ length in game one. Birdsell no-hit the Bears until right fielder Jacob Schoenvogel pulled his first home run of the season over the right field wall to cut the Tech lead to four.
Birdsell’s performance improved him to a team-high seven wins on the season and his ERA to 2.07, according to Tech Athletics.
After posting four runs in the third inning of game one, the Tech offense erupted for five in the second inning off Baylor starter Kobe Andrade. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly got the scoring with a one-out RBI double down the right-field line that scored junior DH Ty Coleman. Sophomore Dillon Carter added a sacrifice fly for the second out, before junior catcher Cole Stilwell made it a 4-0 with a two-run double that got to the left field corner. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung added an RBI single to complete the scoring for the inning.
After Andrade was pulled in favor of right-handed pitcher Henry Cone with two runners on and two outs in the top of the seventh, senior shortstop Kurt Wilson drilled Cone’s first pitch of the afternoon over the wall in left-center for a three-run home run.
The Red Raiders increased their lead to double-digits with a three-run ninth inning, led by Coleman and Kelly’s RBI doubles. Wilson also recorded his fourth RBI of the game in the frame, increasing his team-high total to 58, according to Tech Athletics.
The Tech bullpen shut out the Bears for the second straight game. Freshman Kyle Robinson, sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges and sophomore right-handed pitcher Shay Hartis all made appearances in the scoreless effort.
The win clinched Tech’s fifth Big 12 series of the year. Pending other Big 12 results, the Red Raiders currently find themselves at third in the conference standings at 11-6.
They look to complete their second sweep of the season tomorrow at 1 p.m. The first came against Kansas State on April 10.
