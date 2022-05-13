In its first game in ten days, the No. 9 Texas Tech baseball team took the series opener over No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-5 at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. A five-run fourth inning catapulted the Red Raiders in front, led by a two-out grand slam from the bat of junior first baseman Cole Stilwell.
Junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Morris got the start for Tech having surrendered a combined three earned runs in his last 16 innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics. After the Cowboys tagged him for two runs in the opening frame, Morris settled in to shut them out for the next three innings.
Though Morris left the game with a 6-3 lead in the sixth, the Cowboys were threatening Tech with the bases loaded and no outs. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Derek Bridges limited the damage to a single run with the help of senior third baseman Parker Kelly, who fielded a squeeze bunt barehanded and threw the runner out at first for the final out.
Morris ended with a final out of seven hits, four runs, four strikeouts and four walks in his five innings of work. Along with improving to 7-0 on the season, the junior transfer increased his team-high innings pitched to 75.1, according to Tech Athletics.
The offense had for five runs off OSU starter Justin Campbell in the top of the fourth inning. Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson led off the inning with a triple and freshman right fielder Owen Washburn scored him a batter later with an RBI double. Junior first baseman Cole Stilwell gave the Red Raiders the lead with a two-out grand slam that sailed over the Cowboys bullpen.
Stilwell has hit a home run in three straight games, bringing his season total to eight, according to Tech Athletics. The eight long balls also match the career-high he set last season.
OSU cut the deficit to one with a two-out, 513-foot home run from designated hitter Griffin Doersching in the bottom of the seventh, but Tech center fielder Dillon Carter added an insurance run the following inning after scoring on a wild pitch.
Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, the Cowboys put three two-out base runners on and cut the lead to one on an RBI single from first baseman David Mendham. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock called on three different pitchers to get the final out, but it was ultimately sophomore right-handed pitcher Andrew Devine who earned the save after a dramatic final play.
OSU pinch runner Jaxson Crull attempted to score the tying run after the ball briefly got away from freshman catcher Hudson White but got caught in a rundown and was eventually tagged out by Stilwell at home to end the game.
Stilwell, Washburn and White all posted two-hit games to lead the offensive effort, while freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina added a scoreless eighth inning in relief.
The Red Raiders will look to clinch the series tomorrow at 6 p.m. with junior right-handed pitcher and Big 12 ERA leader Brandon Birdsell on the mound.
