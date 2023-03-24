Texas Tech softball fell to No. 8 Texas, 3-2, in walk-off fashion to open Big 12 play at Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. Longhorns center fielder Mia Scott drove in the winning run with an RBI double into the gap in right-center field.
Junior center fielder Arriana Villa and fifth-year left fielder Peyton Blythe accounted for both runs in the loss, which dropped the Red Raiders to 26-9 on the season.
Villa quickly put the Red Raiders in front with a first-inning solo home run, surpassing her 2022 total with her seventh long ball of the season.
Three scoreless innings followed Villa’s solo blast, as both defenses hunkered down. Tech fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz held the Longhorns in check, tossing five innings of one-run ball before being responsible for a pair of runs in the final inning. Texas’ pitchers Estelle Czech and Citlaly Gutierrez were also productive on the mound, striking out seven and walking none.
Texas’ second baseman Leighann Goode tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo shot of her own, but Tech responded the following inning with an RBI double to right-center field by Blythe, her 22nd RBI of the season.
That would be it for the Red Raiders, as the final runs came in the consequential seventh inning. With junior Olivia Rains on the mound for Tech, Goode stepped up once again for Texas and tied the game at two with a game-tying RBI single to center field, and Scott followed suit shortly after with a walk off RBI knock to take the series opener.
The rivalry continues as the two teams return to the diamond on Saturday at noon.
