The Texas Tech softball team fell to No. 8 Texas for the seventh straight time with a 8-3 loss Sunday afternoon, as the Longhorns secured the series sweep over the Red Raiders at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. With the loss, Tech extended their losing streak to three games for the first time this season.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Erna Carlin got the nod for the Red Raiders, her fifth start of the season. Carlin gave up three runs in the opening inning, prompting Tech head coach Craig Snider to make a pitching change after less than an inning of action as he drew fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz out of the bullpen.
Tech got onto the scoreboard in the top of the third inning with an RBI single from fifth-year outfielder Peyton Blythe. The Longhorns continued to pile it on, however, as Fritz gave up a combined three runs across the third and fourth innings, including a two-run homer from first baseman Katie Cimusz in the bottom of the third inning.
Blythe’s hitting performance continued to trend upward, as she struck a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, her eighth of the year. Tech took advantage of a Longhorn error later in the inning and narrowed Texas’ lead to three runs.
Longhorns junior designated player Courtney Day struck a two-run homer in the bottom half to put the nail in the coffin for the Red Raiders, who eventually fell, 8-3. Tech moved to 26-11 with the loss.
The Red Raiders will return to Rocky Johnson Field Friday, beginning their weekend series with the Iowa State Cyclones.
