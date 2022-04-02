The No. 7 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Kansas 28-2 at Hoglund Park in Lawrence, Kansas to clinch the series win. All nine starters recorded hits, including freshman first baseman Hudson White, who had a career-high five.
Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell made the game two start for the Red Raiders. Maintaining a low pitch count throughout the day, Birdsell navigated through five no-hit innings, striking out eight in the process.
After he was relieved by senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark to start the sixth inning, Birdsell had recorded his second start allowing zero hits, joining his six-inning outing against Rice University on March 12.
The Tech offense posted six multi-run innings, starting with a three-run second inning that put them in front. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly led off the scoring with a two-run home run, his eighth of the year. The long ball was Kelly’s second in his last three games, according to Tech Athletics.
Three more Red Raiders would join Kelly with home runs, including sophomore second baseman Jace Jung, who launched a two-run home run over the batter’s eye in dead center on the fifteenth pitch of his at bat in the fifth inning. The home run tied Kelly for most home runs on the team with eight, according to Tech Athletics.
All nine players in Tech’s starting lineup recorded hits, with 11 different players recording at least one RBI. Freshman Hudson White started the game at first base and led the offense with a 5-6 day at the plate, finishing with a career-high five RBIs, according to Tech Athletics.
According to Tech Athletics, the 28 runs scored tied a season-high, having been previously achieved in a 28-2 win over New Mexico on March 15. Their 27 hits marked a new season-high.
The win clinched Tech’s second consecutive Big 12 series win and improved them to 4-1 in conference play. The Red Raiders go for the sweep Sunday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.