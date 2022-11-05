The issues away from Lubbock continued for Texas Tech football, as the Red Raiders fell to No. 7 Texas Christian University 34-24 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs used a 21-point fourth quarter to improve to a conference-best 9-0 on the season.
While TCU jumped ahead quickly with a punt return touchdown by wide reciever Derius Davis, the Red Raiders limited the Horned Frogs to field goals for the remainder of the first half.
For three quarters, Tech's defense held its own against a TCU attack that ranked fourth nationally in total offense. The Horned Frogs didn't record an offensive touchdown until the fourth quarter, when running back Kendre Miller pushed himself into the end zone to make it a 20-17 TCU lead.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan was limited to 195 passing yards against the Red Raiders, his lowest since the Horned Frogs' season opener. It also marked the first time he finished with less than 200 yards against a Big 12 opponent this season, according to TCU Athletics.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton was Tech's starter for the fourth straight game, though he missed the entire second half due to an ankle injury. By the time he left the game late in the second quarter, Morton had been sacked three times to go along with six rushes.
Senior Tyler Shough occupied the position for the remainder of the game, finishing 9-22 for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Tech's offense began the afternoon 3-3 on fourth down conversions, including two first down runs from sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith, before faltering on its next three attempts. All three failures came in the fourth quarter, and two of them resulted in a TCU touchdown, flipping the momentum in favor of the Horned Frogs.
The loss dropped Tech to 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in conference play, the first time the Red Raiders have fallen below .500 this season. They'll look to right the ship next week against Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.