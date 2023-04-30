The Texas Tech softball team looked to grab a win and the series over No. 7 Oklahoma State for its upperclassmen on Senior Day, but those plans were ultimately spoiled as the Cowgirls shutout the Red Raiders 8-0 at Rocky Johnson Field Sunday afternoon.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke about the 2023 senior class and how vital they were over the course of the season.
“They’ve been instrumental all year,” Snider said. "These seniors have welcomed our staff and welcomed our culture and they’ve been a huge building block. Each one of those seniors has left a mark on this program and a brick in our stadium so I can't say enough about them … I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Red Raiders went into the contest with momentum on their side. The team ended their last contest with a walk-off RBI single from junior infielder Arriana Villa which tied the series at a game apiece.
Despite Tech having multiple players in scoring position throughout the first three innings, they were unable to put any runs together. They paid the price in the fourth inning when the Cowgirls scored four runs, powered by a pair of RBI doubles from Micaela Wark and Claire Timm.
In the following frame, Oklahoma State kept pouring it on, first with an RBI double from shortstop Kiley Naomi which was followed by an RBI single from outfielder Chyenne Factor.
The Cowgirls’ scoring rampage did not stop there, as first baseman Micaela Wark hammered a two-run homer out to right-center field that extended the Oklahoma State lead to eight runs and ultimately put the nail in the coffin for Tech in just six innings of action.
With the loss, Tech finished its regular season with a 31-20 overall record and a 5-13 record in conference play.
Snider talked about the team’s response as of late and said he is still complementary of their performance.
“Everybody is tired at this point, it’s how you respond to that,” Snider said. "I loved our response yesterday, it was everything. To come out of the first game and not have our best game and then turn around and go take a game from a top 10 team, that was a great thing. Really proud of them, what they did today … but again, proud of our fight.”
The Red Raiders will have a week and a half of rest before heading to Oklahoma City for the Big 12 Tournament, which begins May 11.
