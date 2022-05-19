In a rematch of their April 12 contest in Amarillo, No. 5 Texas Tech lost its series opener to Oklahoma 13-8 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Sooners tagged Tech starter Andrew Morris for nine runs en route to the game one win.
After entering the game with six home runs allowed on the season, Morris doubled the total against the Sooners, including three in the sixth inning alone. Oklahoma right fielder John Spikerman got the scoring started with his first career home run on Morris' third pitch of the game.
Morris ended his night with the most runs he's allowed all season (9), increasing his season ERA to 4.54 after entering the evening at 3.71, according to Tech Athletics. He also suffered his first loss of the season in the outing, falling to 7-1.
Despite his struggles, Tech head coach Tim Tadlock emphasized his support for Morris after the game.
"If we could start Andrew Morris tomorrow or Saturday, we'll take our chances any day of the week," Tadlock said. "Whether he's at 95 pitches, whether he's giving up a couple of windblown home runs ... probably going to take your shot with that guy."
After Tech scored four runs in the first two innings, OU starter Jake Bennett shutout the Red Raiders for the remaining four innings of his outing. Bennett retired seven of the final nine batters he faced before being relieved by right-handed pitcher Carson Atwood.
Senior third baseman Parker Kelly, who finished 1-5 at the plate, said the early home runs Oklahoma hit got the Tech offense in a bad mindset as they faced Bennett.
"Maybe some of us hitters got caught up in the wind and trying to pull it that way when we saw them hit a couple," Kelly said. "Helped him out a lot more than it helped us."
Tech managed to soften the final score by plating four runs in the final inning, led off by senior left fielder Easton Murrell's ninth home run of the season. Five of Tech's 13 hits came in the final inning, making it a 13-8 final.
The loss marked the first time since 2015 that the Red Raiders have lost three straight at Rip Griffin Park, according to Tech Athletics.
It also eliminated a potential outright Big 12 title for the Red Raiders, as they will need to take the next two games of the series to claim a share of the title.
Tadlock said he isn't thinking about winning the conference as they continue the series tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.
"You can talk about trophies and material things when the season's over, but within a baseball game, you've got to go pitch-to-pitch and you've got to do small things to win games," Tadlock said. "A Big 12 championship series, call it whatever you want, you've got to play good baseball."
The two squads head into tomorrow with identical 14-8 records in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.