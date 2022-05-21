No. 5 Texas Tech finished its regular season with a 10-2 win over Oklahoma at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Seniors Kurt Wilson and Parker Kelly both hit home runs in what could be their last home game as Red Raiders.
Tech honored its six seniors before first pitch. Players included longtime contributors Kurt Wilson, Parker Kelly, Easton Murrell and Cody Masters and first-year transfers Cooper Swanson and Colin Clark.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock reflected on the 2022 senior class after the game, commending them as teammates through their time in Lubbock.
"Those guys have been really good players, awfully proud of them," Tadlock said. "Don't kid yourself, you think about it. Like hey, this might be my last at bat in this ballpark."
The three starting seniors, Wilson, Kelly and Murrell, led the offensive effort with all three posting multi-hit games. Wilson and Kelly hit solo home runs in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.
Kelly's long ball was his tenth of the year, becoming the third Red Raider to hit double-digit home runs this season, according to Tech Athletics. He also led the offense with three RBIs.
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung added a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to increase the Tech lead to six.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton worked through two first-inning Oklahoma runs before settling in to shutout the Sooners for the rest of his season-high tying six innings pitched. The Kilgore-native struck out nine for the second straight start, tying his career-high.
Hampton attributed his strong two starts to a consistent mindset on the mound.
"Just having the same mindset and not trying to do too much on the mound," Hampton said. "Just go at guys, attack them early in counts and see where it takes me."
Tadlock praised Hampton's performance and said his pitching will be a plus heading into the postseason.
"Whichever game you choose to pitch him in ... he expects to win," Tadlock said. "At the same time, he's a humble, hardworking guy and I think he'll stay with it."
Freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina and sophomore right-handed pitcher Austin Becker combined to pitch three shutout innings in relief.
Tech pitchers struck out the Sooners 36 times in the series, including 14 in the finale.
The Red Raiders will head into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship as the No. 2 seed, setting them up with a first round matchup against Kansas State. Game-time is set for 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25.
