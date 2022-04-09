The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team defeated Kansas State 14-0 at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park to secure the series victory. The Red Raiders posted four multi-run innings en route to the game two win.
After throwing five no-hit innings in his last start against Kansas, junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell had similar results against the Wildcats. After surrendering a first-inning single to KSU right fielder Dylan Phillips, Birdsell pitched five no-hit innings en route to his second start this season without surrendering a run.
By the time he was pulled to start the seventh, Birdsell had struck out 12 batters while surrendering one hit.
Despite throwing eleven shutout innings over his last two starts, Birdsell said he tries to stay week-to-week and focused on improving from one start to the next.
“Each week it’s understanding what you could have done better and focusing on that for next week’s start,” said Birdsell, who increased his team-high strikeout total to 70.
Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung said having Birdsell on the mound is a bonus to an already high-scoring offense.
“It’s phenomenal to have him on the mound,” said Jung, who reached base in four out of his five plate appearances in game two. “We can put up runs, we know that. When we get on the field and we have 96, 97 (mph) coming at your face, it’s nice.”
After a slow start to the offense yesterday, the Red Raiders put up eight runs in the first two innings, including two home runs. Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson led off the scoring with a two-out, three run home run over the fence in left-center field. Wilson finished with four RBIs, extending his team-high total to 43, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Hudson White, who started at first base after catching Morris on Friday, added a solo home run the following inning, in what became a five-run frame. Junior left fielder Zac Vooletich added a run with an RBI single up the middle. After two runners scored on a throwing error by KSU catcher Justin Mitchell, Wilson finished up the scoring for the inning with an RBI double to make it an 8-0 Tech lead.
Kansas State reliever Christian Ruebek replaced starting pitcher Blake Corsentino to start the third and proceeded to shut out the Red Raider offense for the next three innings.
A pair of sacrifice RBIs in the sixth inning increased Tech’s lead to double digits, before tacking on four in the eighth with some help from the KSU pitching staff.
Freshman right fielder Owen Washburn and senior third baseman Parker Kelly both drew bases-loaded walks in the frame, as the Wildcats used three different pitchers in the inning.
Senior left-handed pitcher Colin Clark pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Birdsell to secure a 14-0 win and Tech’s first shutout of the season.
Eight different players recorded RBIs for Tech as the team hit 4-15 with runners in scoring position.
The Red Raiders go for their first Big 12 sweep of the season Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Tadlock said sophomore right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton will make his first weekend start in the series finale.
