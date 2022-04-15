The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team dropped its third straight game on Friday, falling to Texas Christian 4-3 at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs never trailed in game two despite Tech having four bases-loaded opportunities in the final two innings.
After a five-hit performance in the series opener, the Red Raiders were no-hit for the first four innings of game two by TCU starter Marcelo Perez. Senior third baseman Parker Kelly recorded Tech’s first hit of the game with a one-out single in the top of the fifth inning. Kelly, finished with two of the Red Raiders five hits on the night, increased his batting average to .317 after game two, which ranks third on the team, according to Tech Athletics.
The Horned Frogs tagged junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell for two runs in the second inning. TCU catcher Kurtis Byrne kicked off the scoring with an RBI double to the gap in right-center and second baseman Luke Boyers added a second run on an RBI groundout.
Birdsell, who entered the game with the third most strikeouts in the conference, finished his ninth start of the season with three strikeouts, his least in a game this season, according to Tech Athletics. By the time freshman left-handed pitcher Mason Molina relieved Birdsell in the sixth, the Red Raiders were trailing 3-0 after Byrne recorded his third RBI of the series on an RBI single.
Although Molina struck out the side in his first inning of work, a fourth TCU run crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Senior shortstop Kurt Wilson cut the deficit in half with a bases-loaded, two run single in the eighth. It looked like the base hit would be the beginning of a Tech rally, but TCU reliever River Ridings retired the next three batters to strand runners on first and third.
The Red Raiders had another chance with the bases loaded in ninth. After junior designated hitter Ty Coleman walked in a run to cut the lead to one with one out in the inning, Wilson flew out and pinch-hitting freshman Trevor Conley grounded out to end the rally and secure the series win for TCU.
The game was not without controversy, however, as a balk call that would’ve scored the tying run was reversed, which sparked protest from the Tech dugout.
The Red Raiders matched their game one total with five hits while striking out 11 times, bringing their total for the series to 25. Sophomore second baseman Jace Jung drew three walks in game two, raising his NCAA-leading total to 40 on the season, according to the NCAA.
The loss secured Tech’s first Big 12 series loss of the season. They will look to avoid the sweep tomorrow at 2 p.m.
