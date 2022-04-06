The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team lost its series opener against Grand Canyon University 9-4 at Brazell Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The loss marked Tech’s first back-to-back losses since Feb. 19 and 20 against Auburn and Arizona, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior left fielder Easton Murrell got the scoring going on the fourth pitch of the game, pulling a solo home run over the right field fence for his fifth long ball of the season. Four of Murrell’s five home runs this season have been in the leadoff spot, according to Tech Athletics.
The Antelopes responded with three runs the following inning off right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton, who was making his first start since being a last-minute scratch due to illness against Stephen F. Austin on March 29. All three runs came off the bat of Grand Canyon first baseman Tyler Wilson, who launched his fourth home run of the season to right center field. For Hampton, the long ball was his team-high fifth home run surrendered this season, according to Tech Athletics.
Murrell cut the lead to one in the third inning with his sixth home run of the season and his second of the game. The senior finished his night 2-4, raising his batting average to.407, according to Tech Athletics.
GCU shortstop Jonny Weaver made it a 4-2 ball game the following frame with a sacrifice fly that scored third baseman Dustin Crenshaw. The third would be Hampton’s final inning of work, as he tied his shortest start of the season with three innings pitched, according to Tech Athletics. The sophomore ended his evening having surrendered four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
While the Tech offense matched the Antelopes hit-for-hit throughout the game, it struggled to plate the runners, finishing 3-18 with runners on base. For a three inning stretch spanning from the third inning to the fifth, the Red Raiders stranded runners on second and third all three frames. They ended the night with 10 runners left on base to GCU’s seven.
The Red Raiders cut the deficit to two in the fifth after Kurt Wilson lined an RBI single to shallow right field. The senior utility man has a team-high 27 RBIs this season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Antelopes extended their lead over the next three innings with two unearned runs. Designated hitter Adrain Torress scored from second base on a throwing error by sophomore left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt in the bottom of the fifth, and second baseman Elijah Buries scored on after Stilwell let a ball get past him.
The Antelopes broke the game open in the eighth with a bases-loaded double from Crenshaw off sophomore right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel to increase their lead to six
After junior catcher Cole Stilwell and first base coach J-Bob Thomas were ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the ninth, sophomore second baseman Jace Jung drilled his eighth home run of the season to make it a 9-4 final.
The Red Raiders are forced to settle for the series split, which they will go for at 4 p.m Wednesday.
