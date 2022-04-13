The No. 4 Texas Tech baseball team lost its midweek game to Oklahoma 14-9 at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo. The Red Raiders used a season-high nine different pitchers as the Sooner offense posted 18 hits on the night.
After freshman right fielder Owen Washburn led off the scoring in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run, Oklahoma went on to score the next eight runs of the game in a two-inning period to take control. Right fielder Brett Squires led off the fourth with a solo home run off Tech right-handed pitcher Austin Becker, who relieved starter Andrew Devine to start the inning.
Three more runs crossed the plate on Becker’s watch, though they would be recorded as unearned after OU shortstop Peyton Graham reached on a fielding error by sophomore second baseman Jace Jung earlier in the inning. The Red Raiders would finish with four errors for the first time since March 12 against Rice, according to Tech Athletics.
After entering the game with zero home runs on the season, Squires drilled his second home run of the night the following innings, this time a two-run shot off sophomore left-handed pitcher Jamie Hitt to increase the Oklahoma lead to four. Squires finished 5-5 with four RBIs and reached in all six plate appearances.
Tech managed to tack on three runs in the bottom half on a pair of RBI doubles, only for the Sooners to match them with three of their own the following inning.
The closest the Red Raiders came to tying the game was in the seventh, when they scored three off OU reliever Griffin Miller. Junior designated hitter Ty Coleman scored junior first baseman Cole Stilwell on an RBI groundout and senior shortstop Kurt Wilson cut the deficit to two with an opposite field two-run home run. The long ball was Wilson’s eighth of the year, according to Tech Athletics.
The Sooners added three runs on two home runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach. A season-high nine different Red Raider pitchers were used in the game, according to Tech Athletics. The Sooners launched a season-high five long balls in the win, according to Oklahoma Athletics.
The loss marked the third straight midweek defeat for the Red Raiders, who dropped 27-9 on the season. They will look to bounce back against TCU on Thursday in Fort Worth.
