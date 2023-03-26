The No. 38 Texas Tech men’s tennis team defeated No. 24 Middle Tennessee State, 4-2, Sunday at the McLeod Tennis Center. No. 42 junior Olle Wallin won both his singles and doubles matches, including a three-point comeback in singles play.
Doubles were close on two of the three courts aside from a win from fifth year Isaac Arevalo and junior Olle Wallin, who won the opening match, 6-2. The Blue Raiders responded with a win of their own, setting up the decisive third match between Tech’s duo of fifth-year Dimitrios Azoidis and senior Reed Collier and Middle Tennesee’s O. Brostrom Poulsen and Francisco Rocha.
The pair went back and forth each set before the Blue Raiders took the tiebreaker, 7-6, giving them the first point.
Fifth year Dimitrios Azoidis put the Red Raiders on the board with a dominant and consistent 6-1, 6-1 win to open up singles play. Tech head coach Michael Breler praised Azoidis’ recent play.
“He's found another level to his tennis this spring,” Breler said. “I think that was (his) fourth straight victory in singles, so he's definitely looking real tough and playing good tennis”.
Freshman Lorenzo Esquici won the first set (6-3) against Pavel Motl. In the second set, the pair went back and forth before Motl forced a decisive tiebreaker set, which Eziquici won, 7(11)-6(9).
“He just kind of seems to find a way to play some of his best tennis and he doesn't get rattled in the big moments,” Breler said of Esquici. “He is very comfortable in that situation. Knows how he wants to play and kind of goes out just kind of gets the job done”.
Wallin’s singles match was heavily watched, as the No. 42 ranked junior battled against No. 74 graduate student Stijn Slump. Slump was up 5-2 on Wallin in the beginning of the match, but after a brief talk with Coach Breler, Wallin made a comeback to win the set in a tiebreaker. Wallin then sent the next set into a tiebreaker and won, giving Tech the match-clinching point and his sixth ranked win.
"Going into the fall, he played a lot of tournaments over the summer, which I think made him tough, match tough, and came in the fall and really kind of built on that and won a lot of matches,” Breler said. “He's really found his groove here the last month, month and a half, and to be on court one and play the level (of) player, against the competition we play week in and week out. It's not an easy thing”.
The Red Raiders will travel to Waco next Saturday to start Big 12 competition against the Baylor Bears.
