No. 37 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was defeated by No. 1 Texas, 5-2, on Thursday evening at the McLeod Tennis Center. Tech is now 0-2 in conference play and has an overall record of 12-8.
Despite the loss, Tech interim head coach Michael Breler said he still believes in the value of the team.
“We’re a good team, we’re competitive,” Breler said. “I think it should just confirm the fact that we can play with anybody. We can compete with anybody, playing the way we need to play. We’re as competitive and tough as we can be.”
Doubles matches were intense for both teams but Texas clinched the doubles point to put itself in the lead.
Texas’ Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri dominated fifth-year senior Dimitrios Azoidis and senior Reed Collier, 6-1, at court one. Fifth-year senior Isaac Arevalo and junior Olle Wallin fell to Chih Chi Huang and Evin McDonald, 6-3, shortly after to hand the doubles point to the Longhorns.
In singles play, Spizzirri defeated Wallin at court one with the score of 6-3, 6-3, and the Longhorns punched in another point as Pierre-Yves Bailly took down fifth-year senior Franco Ribero, 6-3, 6-3, at court two.
Tech finally got on the board when Collier defeated Cleeve Harper at court four 6-4, 7-5. Texas added another victory, however, as Longhorn Siem Woldeab shut down Arevalo, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, at court three.
Tech freshman Lorenzo Esquici took down Nevin Arimilli 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, but McDonald sealed the deal for the Longhorns with a 6 (6) -7 (8), 7 (7)- 6 (5), 1 (10)-0 (7) win over Azoidis.
Breler said there are no obstacles weighing the team down and the only thing they are focused on is improving.
“No concerns. No, I think we’re in a good place,” Breler said. “It comes down to the details throughout the match and being able to execute on some big points … we have some things to look at, some things to improve on but, I feel really good about where we are and our ability to do really well.”
Tech will play its final home Saturday against TCU before hitting the road for the remainder of the season.
