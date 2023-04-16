The No. 35 Texas Tech women’s tennis team played its last game of the regular season and was defeated by No. 12 Iowa State, 4-1, at Life Time Fitness in Urbandale, Iowa. The Lady Raiders end the season with an overall record of 14-9 and the conference record of 4-5.
Both teams went into doubles play but it was Iowa State who clinched the doubles point against the Lady Raiders.
Cyclones Sofia Cabeza and Miska Kadleckova took down Tech junior Camryn Stepp and freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko, 6-4. No. 57 duo Ange Oby Kajuru and Xinyi Nong clinched the doubles point Tech fifth-year senior Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea, 6-3.
The Cyclones did not stop their momentum as they added three more points on the scoreboard against the Lady Raiders.
Iowa State’s Chie Kezuka punched in her point against Tech freshman Arina Oreshchenkova, 6-4, 6-1, 6-4, at court six. At court two, Cyclone Ange Oby Kajuru defeated No. 122 sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova, 6-2, 6-0, 6-4.
Peet was the only Lady Raider who answered back against the Cyclones as she took down Iowa State’s No. 56 Thasaporn Naklo, 6-3, 6-1, 7 (7) - 6 (3). The win marked Peet’s third time defeating a ranked opponent this season.
The Cyclones added one more point before they cruised past the No. 35 Tech team, as Cabezas finished off Tech junior Metka Komac, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
Tech will head down to Lawrence, Kansas, for the Big 12 Championships which is set to start this Thursday. More details about the times and opponents are to be determined.
