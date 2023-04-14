No. 35 Texas Tech women’s team defeated West Virginia, 7-0, at Mountaineer Tennis Courts in Morgantown, West Virginia on Friday. The win snapped the Lady Raiders' two-game losing streak
The Lady Raiders and the Mountaineers jumped right into action with doubles play but Tech snagged the doubles point.
Freshmen Arina Oreshchenkova and Andreaa Lila claimed the first victory in doubles play against West Virginia’s Tatiana Lipatova and Maja Dodik, 6-2. Soon after, the No. 36 doubles pair of sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova and junior Metka Komac defeated West Virginia’s Camilla Bossi and Ting-Pei Chang, 6-3, the tandem's 12th win of the season.
At court two, No. 122 Sayfetdinova gained the first win in singles play against Chang, 6-0, 6-2. It only took Sayfetdinova around 20 minutes to finish her first set against Chang.
A few moments later at court one, fifth-year senior Olivia Peet racked up another point for the Red Raiders as she defeated Bossi, 6-3, 6-0.
The Lady Raiders expanded their lead to 4-0 after Komac punched in her point, defeating Dodik, 6-0, 6-4, at court five.
Lila claimed another victory for Tech at court six after she defeated Lipatova, 6-3, 6-2, her first Big 12 win of the season.
Tech freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko’s win made it a 6-0 match against the Mountaineers, as she took down West Virginia’s Momoko Nagato, 7-5, 6-2, at court four.
Tech’s sophomore Cristina Tiglea finished off Mountaineer Michaela Kucharova, 7 (7) - 6 (5), 7-5, as the Red Raiders swept West Virginia, 7-0.
The Red Raiders will finish off their season against No. 12 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa on Sunday at 4 p.m.
