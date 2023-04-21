The No. 31 Texas Tech men’s tennis team was defeated by No. 47 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament, 4-3, Friday afternoon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas.
Tech, who entered as a No. 3 seed in the tournament, clinched the doubles point and got on the scoreboard early. Sophomore Piotr Pawlak and fifth-year senior Franco Ribero defeated Oklahoma State’s Alex Garcia and Francisco Pini, 6-4, to kick off the match, while fifth-year senior Isaac Arevalo and junior Olle Wallin finalized doubles play after they took down Cowboys Alessio Basile and Carl Roothman, 6-3.
At court three, Tech expanded its lead to two points after Wallin recorded his ninth win against a ranked opponent in which he defeated No. 107 Tyler Zink, 6-4, 6-4, at court one. Soon after at court three, Tech’s senior Reed Collier won against Garcia, 6-3, 7-5.
Collier's win gave the Red Raiders a 3-1 lead, but the Cowboys answered back.
No. 91 Isaac Becroft snagged the first win for the Cowboys against Ribero, 6-2, 7-5, while Pini took down Tech freshman Lorenzo Esquici, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1, at court five.
With the match tied 3-3, it all came down fifth-year senior Dimitrios Azoidis and Oklahoma State’s Roothman at court six to claim the last victory to advance in the tournament.
Roothman forced a third set and won against Azoidis, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4, giving the six-seeded Cowboys the win and eliminating the Red Raiders.
