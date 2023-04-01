The No. 31 Texas Tech men’s tennis was defeated by Baylor, 5-2, Saturday evening at Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The match served as the Big 12 opener for the both teams.
Tech jumped ahead quickly in doubles play, as Tech sophomore Piotr Pawlak and fifth-year senior Franco Ribero defeated No. 12 Finn Bass and Juan Mazzuchi, 6-4.
Tech fifth-year senior Isaac Arevalo and junior Olle Wallin clinched the doubles point shortly with a 6-3 win over Baylor’s Justin Braverman and Christopher Frantzen.
The Red Raiders' lead was short-lived, as Arevalo quickly fell to Marko Milandinovic, 6-3, 6-1 at court three and Ethan Muza gave the Bears the lead with a 6-3, 6-4 win over freshman Lorenzo Esquici at court five.
Zsombor Velcz defeated Ribero, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5, at court two before Tech stopped the bleeding at court six, where fifth-year senior Dimitrios Azoidis defeated Luc Koenig 7-6, 7-5.
The Bears quickly put it away, as Mazzuchi defeated senior Reed Collier, 7-5, 6-3 at court five, and Tadeas Parouled defeated Wallin 6-1, 7-6 at court one to hand the Red Raiders a 5-2 to loss to open conference play.
Tech will come back to McLeod Tennis Center Thursday for a match against the Texas Longhorns at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.