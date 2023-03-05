The No. 28 Texas Tech women's tennis team swept No. 48 SMU, 4-0, Sunday at Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas. A standout performance in both doubles and singles from sophomore Avelina Sayfetdinova led the way for the Lady Raiders.
The Mustangs took the first doubles match with senior Hadley Doyle and senior Lana Mavor winning 6-2, but Tech responded with a 6-4 win from Sayfetdinova and junior Metka Komac
Fifth year Olivia Peet and sophomore Cristina Tiglea were stuck in a stalemate with the SMU's Drew Morris and Taylor Johnson. The Mustangs rattled off three straight points after falling behind, 5-1, but Peet and Tiglea won the next two points to give the Lady Raiders the doubles point.
Tech carried its momentum into singles play, as freshman Arina Oreshchenkova dominated her opponent Reka Patel, 6-1, 6-2. Fellow freshman Yekaterina Dmitrichenko put on a consistent performance against her opponent Lana Mavor, winning 6-3, 6-3.
Dmitrichenko pushed her singles win total to a team-high 18 with the victory and gave the Lady Raiders a 3-0 advantage.
Sayfetdinova rounded out Tech's victory, defeating SMU's Taylor Johnson 6-2, 6-3. Johnson scored three straight points to jump out to a 3-1 lead in the second set, but Sayfetdinova won the next five points to close the curtain on SMU.
With the win, the Lady Raiders have recorded seven sweeps on the season, and prepare for their conference opener against Oklahoma March 17 in Norman, Oklahoma.
