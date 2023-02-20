The No. 24 Texas Tech baseball team drew 14 walks during Monday's series finale against Gonzaga. None were more consequential than junior second baseman Austin Green's bases-loaded base-on-balls in the bottom of the ninth inning, which scored senior left fielder Nolen Hester and secured a walk-off 9-8 victory at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The Red Raiders overcame six errors and three separate deficits to improve to 4-0 on the season and clinch the series sweep of the Bulldogs. Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said he was pleased in his team's performance in the back-and-forth affair.
"Obviously, you can always pick apart different parts of the game and opening weekend," Tadlock said. "These guys haven't had a whole lot of time, and it's gonna be a fun group to watch as we move forward and they kind of get their feet on the ground, and build the arms and the legs up to where we can really start working."
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Trendan Parish earned the start in the series finale, though he ran into trouble early, as Gonzaga leadoff man Enzo Apodaca reached base on catcher's interference by Tech freshman Dylan Maxcey, the first of two errors by the Friendsville native.
Maxcey's errant throw to second base in the fourth inning allowed Gonzaga left fielder Brock Bozett to score from third and give the Bulldogs a 3-2 lead. Sophomore catcher Hudson White replaced Maxcey behind the plate to start the following inning, and remained there for the rest of the afternoon.
Parish was pulled from the game following the error, as the sophomore lasted 4.2 innings in his second career start, while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits in the process.
"I thought (Parish) threw just fine ... I would've really liked to see (him) without the catcher's interference in the first," Tadlock said. "I thought (he) really minimized the damage there in the first inning, made some pitches ... obviously he's got a chance to be really good."
The Red Raiders jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first. Gonzaga starter Ty Buckner walked second baseman Austin Green with the bases loaded to tie the game, while senior designated hitter Ty Coleman claimed the lead with a sacrifice fly that scored center fielder Gage Harrelson.
The Bulldogs retook the lead in the fourth inning, as right fielder Dylan Johnson led off the frame with a line-drive solo home run over the left field wall. Left fielder Brock Bozett scored on Maxcey's aforementioned error later in the inning to give Gonzaga a 4-3 advantage.
The Red Raiders answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash tied the game at four with an RBI single, and sophomore catcher Hudson White scored him from first with an RBI double into the gap in left-center field.
Kash finished his first series as a Red Raider 9-13 at the plate, including a 3-4 outing on Monday.
"Definitely an impact guy," Tadlock said of Kash. "Thought he had a good weekend and moved on the right pitch for the most part."
Both teams traded the lead and home runs in the subsequent innings, starting with Tech freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson's solo shot in the bottom of the sixth inning before Gonzaga first baseman Brian Kalmer tied the game at five with a two-run home run off reliever Garrett Crowley.
Tech briefly reclaimed the lead in the seventh inning with an RBI triple off the bat of Kash, but the Bulldogs got a huge boost from third baseman Cade McGee, who launched a three-home run over the left field wall for his third, fourth and fifth RBIs of the game.
Harrelson stepped up once again the following inning, delivering an RBI double to the gap in right-center field to score senior left fielder Nolen Hester and cut Tech's deficit to one. The freshman out of Georgia finished with three hits and a triple away from the cycle in the win.
Sophomore Ryan Brome put together a productive pinch-hit appearance later in the inning, as he tied the game at eight with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. Freshman right-handed pitcher Damian Bravo shut the Bulldogs down in the top of the ninth, striking out the side in his season debut on the mound.
"Damion Bravo today, coming out of the pen in that tough situation as a freshman ... it's impressive," Kash said. "Not many people can do that, and the stuff he did out there was exciting."
Senior pinch hitter Zac Vooletich got the wheels turning in the bottom half, belting a fastball from Gonzaga third baseman/pitcher Cade McGee into the gap in left-center field for a leadoff double. Vooletich said his experience as a pinch hitter last season made him more comfortable in the box.
"Experience from last year definitely does help," the San Antonio native said. "Pinch-hitting is not easy, but I think after you do it a while, it gets maybe a little easier with experience."
Hester followed with a single and a steal, while redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell was intentionally walked two batters later to load the bases with one out. McGee walked Tech cleanup hitter Austin Green on four pitches to bring the game to an anticlimactic 9-8 finish.
The Red Raiders return to their home park on Friday for the first of a four-game series against Western Illinois.
