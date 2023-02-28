No. 24 Texas Tech baseball improved 9-0 Tuesday night with a 9-4 win over Air Force at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Junior right-handed pitcher Brandon Beckel had a productive evening at the bump and freshman right fielder Gage Harrelson reached his first career triple RBI.
At the top of the first inning, fifth-year senior right-handed pitcher Bo Blessie left the game with an apparent injury. Blessie gave up one hit and two base on balls during his brief stint on the mound.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock gave an update on Blessie and touched on his injury history.
“We’ll have to ask the doc, I don't think we really know yet,” Tadlock said. “When you come out of a game, a third of an inning in (with) 18, 19 pitches in – probably not good. (Blessie)'s had a history of having some soreness in the same spot and it just reared its head again.”
The absence of Blessie resulted in a bullpen day for the Red Raiders. While it was a sudden change, it was a productive evening at the bump for Tech right-hand pitchers. Freshman Zach Erdman, sixth-year senior Ethan Coombes and freshman Damian Bravo pitched a combined line of five hits, one run, one error, zero walks and five strikeouts.
Beckel alone had four straight strikeouts in two innings of work, as he didn't allow a base runner in his outing. The said his experience this offseason has sharpened his skills and his assistance to his teammates.
“My curveball is really working well today, I got a lot of swings and misses. The fastball was doing well too,” the San Antonio native said. “We’ve been working a lot on fastball command, being more confident. Just being a leader ... we have a lot of freshmen so I just kind of help people – help people be comfortable.”
The Red Raiders obtained the lead first at the bottom of the first inning with junior second baseman Austin Green scored senior left fielder Nolen Hester. with a sacrifice fly.
The game was tied at three until the bottom of the fifth inning when Hester broke the drought with an RBI single to left field. Soon after, freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell added to the lead with a two-run double to left-center field.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Harrelson recorded his first career triple when he sent the ball to right-center field and scored Hester and freshman shortstop Will Burns. The freshman provided security in the bottom of the eighth inning when he scored on a wild pitch. The Red Raiders maintained their lead by five en route to a 9-4 victory.
Tech and Air Force will wrap up their midweek series Wednesday at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
