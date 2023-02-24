No. 24 Texas Tech baseball improved to 5-0 Friday night, downing Western Illinois, 11-3, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. Infielders Austin Green and Kevin Bazzell drove in six of the Red Raiders' 11 runs in the victory.
Fresh off a six-inning relief appearance Feb. 17 against Gonzaga, junior right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton earned the start against the Leathernecks, his first since April 28, 2021. The Gage, Oklahoma native surrendered three runs (two unearned) on five hits in his five innings of work, with the bulk of his blemishes coming in the first inning.
"He got racked around a little bit in the first inning, probably by his standards, they hit some balls hard" Tech head coach Tim Tadlock said. "He pitched out of it, and was able to get us through five innings. I though he was outstanding."
The trio of junior Andrew Devine, junior Josh Sanders and freshman Jacob Rogers pitched a combined four shutout innings in relief of Girton, while allowing one hit in the process.
Tech head coach Tim Tadlock shuffled the lineup in the series opener, as junior Dillon Carter made his first start of the season in center field and freshman Gage Harrelson moved over to right field, a position occupied by sophomore Owen Washburn for the entirety of the Gonzaga series.
Girton on the bullpen performance in #TexasTech’s 11-3 win over Western Illinois. Andrew Devine, Josh Sanders, and freshman Jacob Rogers pitched a combined line of 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K. pic.twitter.com/Z0PrPGcnMo— Chris Williams (@ChrisWilliamsDT) February 24, 2023
Tadlock said the change was simply to get more players action in the field and at the plate.
"Just trying to get some plate appearances, give guys an opportunity," Tadlock said. "Dillon Carter is a great center fielder, we all know that, Gage and (left fielder Nolen) Hester played at an awful high level last weekend."
The Leathernecks drew first blood in the top of the first inning, as cleanup hitter J.R. Heavilin drilled an RBI double to right field which Harrelson mishandled, allowing Heavilin to reach second and second baseman Kyree Alexander to reach third. Shortstop Derek Botaletto scored Alexander the following at-bat to give Western Illinois a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom half.
Tech responded with four runs over the next three innings, starting with an RBI double from redshirt freshman Kevin Bazzell in the bottom of the first inning, while junior second baseman Austin Green gave the Red Raiders a 4-1 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the third.
Bazzell and Green each finished with three RBIs apiece, as Green extended his team-high RBI total to 11 with a productive day at the plate. Tadlock said tough at-bats throughout the lineup allowed the duo to have the day it did.
"Those guys happened to be the ones today that got some hits and drive some runs in," Tadlock said. "There was a lot of good at-bats up and down there, something, obviously, we want to continue to do."
After Western Illinois cut its deficit to two with a run in the top of the fifth inning, the Red Raiders outscored the Leathernecks 7-0 the rest of the way to pull out a decisive 11-3 game one victory.
After averaging 11 hits across its four-game series against Gonzaga last weekend, Tech only managed seven against Western Illinois, with four coming in the seventh and eighth innings. Freshman right fielder Gage Harrelson was the only Red Raider to record a multi-hit day, finishing 2-4 with an RBI.
The Red Raiders return to the diamond Saturday for a doubleheader, which is set to begin at noon at Rip Griffin Park.
