Texas Tech baseball continues its win streak against Gonzaga, defeating the Bulldogs 12-3. The Red Raiders improve their record to 3-0.
Fifth-year senior Bo Blessie made his first start as a Red Raider in game three and efficiently navigated the Gonzaga lineup. The right-handed thrower pitched six shutout innings while allowing one hit and adding four strikeouts.
Blessie commented on his offseason development and the progress he has made that led him to a successful season debut.
“The biggest thing for me was just getting in the weight room," the Midland native said. "I feel like getting stronger was the number one thing I needed to do over the offseason."
Tech head Coach Tim Tadlock praised Blessie's performance, noting that the opportunity has been a long time coming.
"Really cool to see. Just went out really executed pitches and let the guys play defense behind him and (his) stuff was good.” Tadlock said “He’s going to be fun to watch, he’s not going to be perfect by any means, but he’s played a lot of college baseball, he’s been around a lot ... should be fun to watch him progress.”
The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning, when freshman center fielder Gage Harrelson scored two runs with a bases-loaded double. Freshman shortstop Will Burns , who earned his first career start on Sunday, added a sacrifice fly later in the inning that scored sophomore catcher Hudson white and made it a 3-0 Tech lead.
Redshirt freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell made his presence known the following inning, as he launched his first career home run over the left field wall. Burns followed with a bases loaded hit-by-pitch to bring home the Red raiders' fifth run of the afternoon.
Tech erupted for four runs in the sixth inning, ignited by senior designated hitter Ty Coleman's RBI double down the left field line. Coleman finished his day at the plate with career-high five hits, along with a team-high three RBIs.
Sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash followed Coleman's double with a two-run triple, and White o end the sixth inning, White capped off the inning with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.
The Bulldogs finally crossed the plate in the eighth inning, when center fielder Enzo Apodaca launched a solo home run to make it a 9-1 ballgame. The Red Raiders answered with three runs in the bottom half, however, including another RBI double from Coleman.
Gonzaga added two more runs in the final frame off an error by senior left fielder Nolen Hester, but the Red Raiders walked away with a decisive 12-3 victory.
The two squads will wrap up the series on Monday, with first pitch set for 11 a.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.