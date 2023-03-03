No. 24 Texas Tech baseball fell to Rice, 3-2, in game one of the Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as the Red Raiders suffered their first loss of the season. Rice first baseman Jack Reidel launched a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Owls to victory.
The pitching staff on both teams provided tough competition for the batters while on the mound, as both teams combined for nine hits and struck out 22 times.
Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Brendan Girton lasted 4.1 innings in his second straight start. Girton struck out five but issued four walks in the process and was relieved by junior right-handed pitcher Josh Sanders in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Girton's lone blemish came in the bottom of the fourth inning, when center fielder Connor Walsh broke the scoreless tie with a two-run home run over the right field wall.
Rice starter Parker Smith pitched six scoreless innings while striking out a season-high eight. Tech didn't score until the top of the seventh inning, when junior designated hitter Drew Woodcox scored on a wild pitch from Rice reliever Matthew Linskey. Freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez followed with a game-tying sacrifice fly, his 10th RBI of the season.
Junior right-hand pitcher Andrew Devine surrendered the go-ahead home run in the bottom half, as first baseman Jack Reidel put a solo shot into the right field bleachers.
Rice stayed in the lead for the remainder of the game and defeated the Red Raiders. Rice's Justin Long finished the job with a scoreless 2.2 innings in relief.
Tech will look to bounce back against Michigan tomorrow, with first pitch set for 11 a.m.
