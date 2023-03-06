No. 24 Texas Tech baseball concluded the Shriners Children’s College Classic with a 4-2 loss to No. 15 Texas A&M at Minute Maid Park in Houston. In a game that lasted five hours and 44 minutes, the Aggies prevailed with a pair of runs in the 16th inning.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Taber Fast started for Tech against the Aggies, and despite issuing five walks, settled in to pitch four innings of one-run ball.
The Aggies put themselves in positions to score multiple times, going 4-6 on steal attempts.
Texas A&M broke the scorless tie in the top of the fifth inning, as Aggies’ designated hitter Austin Bost drilled an RBI single to left field.
Tech responded two innings later, as junior center fielder Dillon Carter put the Red Raiders in front with a two-run single. The RBIs were Carter's eighth and ninth of the season, and the performance marked his fourth multi-RBI game.
The rest of Tech's lineup struggled against multiple Aggie pitchers, as senior left fielder Nolen Hester (3-7) and sophomore first baseman Gavin Kash (2-6) were the only Red Raiders to record multi-hit outings.
Tech relievers Brandon Beckel and Ryan Free combined for shutout four innings, as both pitchers recorded three strikeouts in their respective outings.
The Aggies finally broke through in the top of the ninth inning, as the quickly loaded the bases on Tech freshman right-handed pitcher Damian Bravo. Bravo managed to force two outs, but issued a bases-loaded walk to Texas A&M third baseman Trevor Werner, scoring pinch hitter Kasen Wells and tying the game at two.
In the Red Raiders' first extra-innings game of the season, sophomore right-handed pitcher Kyle Robinson got the ball to start the 10th and tossed five scoreless innings in relief.
Texas A&M’s duo of Brad Rudis and Evan Aschenbeck shut down Tech's offense, combining for 10 strikeouts in six innings of work. Aschenback was credited the win, his second of the season.
Texas A&M claimed the lead in the top of the 16th inning, catcher Hank Bard scored on a fielding error by Tech freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez. The Aggies tacked on a fourth run on after Werner scored first baseman Jack Moss on a sacrifice fly.
The Red Raiders couldn't muster anything in the bottom half, suffering their second loss of the season, 4-2.
Tech will be back at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park on Tuesday against New Mexico. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.
