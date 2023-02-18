The No. 24 Texas Tech baseball team took home its second consecutive win against Gonzaga on Saturday, defeating the Bulldogs, 10-3, at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Red Raiders plated five runs in the sixth inning en route to the blowout victory..
Sophomore left-hand pitcher Mason Molina got the game two start for Tech and struck out seven in five scoreless innings against the Bulldogs. Molina credited his ability to deliver strikes for his strong season debut.
“It was a combination of everything, I was able to land on the speed and focus on strikes,” Molina said. “I kept them off balance pretty much the whole game.”
Tadlock praised on Molina’s performance, noting his accuracy in the strike zone.
“We’ve seen (Molina) when he’s right, I mean fastball command, ability to command secondary pitch,” Tadlock said. “He’s kind of done what you need to do.”
The score remained scorless for the first two innings until the Red Raiders struck first in the third frame. Junior second baseman Austin Green hit a line drive toward Gonzaga’s right fielder Dylan Johnson, who dropped the ball and allowed senior left outfielder Nolen Hester scored from second base.
Shortly afterward, a wild pitch from Gonzaga’s Nate Deschryver brought home redshirt-freshman third baseman Kevin Bazzell to extend Tech's lead to 2-0.
Tech added two more runs the following inning. Bazzell scored freshman shortstop Tracer Lopez with a sacrifice fly, while Green scored Hester with an RBI groundout.
The Red Raiders continued to pour it on with five runs in the sixth inning, as all starters but freshman catcher Dylan Maxcey reached base in the frame.
Hester’s performance at the plate was a highlight for the Red Raiders, as the Wofford transfer reached base in all four at-bats, including three walks. Hester discussed his plate approach postgame.
“My goal when I get into the box is to get to first base no matter what. Whether it’s going up there to hit the ball hard or going up and drawing a walk,” Hester said. “When I’m in the box, I just try to have a pitch that I really look for…I’ll take walks and they gave it to me.”
Gonzaga was finally able to get on the scoreboard in eighth inning, when third baseman Cade McGee scored Johnson with an RBI single and first baseman Brian Kalmer scored two with a single to center field. All three runs were tabbed to Tech reliever Jase Lopez, who lasted just one inning.
The Red Raiders added a tenth run in the bottom half, when Lopez scored Maxcey with an RBI single. Freshman right-hand pitcher Zane Petty struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to secure Tech's 10-3 game two win.
The Red Raiders will return to the Rip Griffin Park tommorow for game three. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.